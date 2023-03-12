Only the ANC can solve your problems: Ramaphosa kicks off 2024 election campaign in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa has started his campaign to persuade voters to register and vote for the ANC in the 2024 national elections, saying it is the only party that can resolve their challenges.
Ramaphosa addressed a crowd in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday.
“Even those who are not here, make sure they support and vote for the ANC. We must make sure that here in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC continues being in government — at national level too, because we want the ANC back in government. Only the ANC can resolve your challenges,” he said.
Ramaphosa assured residents their cries were not falling on deaf ears.
He said he believed South Africans should remain hopeful under difficult conditions because there was evidence the ANC government could deliver.
“We are a government that has done a great deal to change the lives of our people. If you look around you will see houses, children that go to school [on a] no-fee basis, to university.
“We have our challenges, but people are very hopeful. Even as I spoke to them about the challenges we are facing with electricity, they appreciate that we have appointed an electricity minister. They also appreciate that we have recalibrated our executive.”
Ramaphosa pointed out several ANC government successes, including housing, free basic education, access to free tertiary education and child support grants.
However, it was an assurance that the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant would not be scrapped that drew the most applause, with pleas from the crowd for an increase.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
