IFP snatches another ward from ANC

09 March 2023 - 10:08
The IFP took another bite out of the ANC, this time in Msunduzi, KwaZulu-Natal. File image.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Thuli Dlamini

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has snatched another ward from the ANC — this time in Msunduzi, Pietermaritzburg.

In a by-election held on Wednesday, the IFP took ward 2 in Sweetwaters with a 58% majority while the ANC scored 39%.

During the Wednesday by-elections, the ANC was able to retain its ward in the south coast despite IFP inroads. In Ray Nkonyeni municipality under the Ugu district, the ANC won ward 24 in Nyandezulu with 57% while the IFP got 39% of the votes.

Meanwhile the DA also retained ward 25 Msunduzi with a majority of 96%, an increase from 88% in the 2021 local government elections.

Provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the DA was encouraged by the trust citizens of KZN continue to have in the party.

“Residents are rejecting years of neglect by the ANC government and are instead opting for a party that puts their interests first and has a track record of good governance.

“The DA can do in Msunduzi what we have done in uMngeni — the province of KwaZulu-Natal can only operate effectively under a DA government,” Rodgers said.

