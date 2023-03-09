Mvambi said there was a voice note that explicitly mobilised against nurses who were helping in theatre.
“There’s a public order police presence and contingent internal security deployment arrangements to protect those who are working and feeling vulnerable.”
The provincial department obtained an interim order on Wednesday morning preventing strikers from, among others, barricading building entrances, or molesting, assaulting, threatening or intimidating any members of staff, patients, contractors, visitors or officials of the department.
Mvambi said the department was engaging the provincial police commissioner to ensure that the rules of the strike were adhered to and that the police fully dispensed their responsibilities.
“The reason the department applied for an interdict is because the workers that wanted to work in the best interest of their patients were intimidated, harassed and interfered with.
“Now, out of the department’s (control) is that there are many instances where the police are not playing their part and thus giving undue power to the striking workers.”
Mvambi said disciplinary action would be taken against dishonest employees who came to work, signed the register and then left to join the strike.
“There will be disciplinary processes against those who intimidate others and flouting any terms and conditions set by the interdict.”
TimesLIVE
Most hospitals in Free State operations not affected by strike
The department says disciplinary action will be taken against those who intimidate others and flout terms and conditions set by the court interdict
Image: Supplied: Nehawu
The Free State health department says it is engaging different stakeholders to ensure the ongoing strike is peaceful for those who want to strike as well as for those who want to work.
In an update on Thursday since the strike called by Nehawu began on Monday, Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said most hospitals were functional and striking workers were not interfering with their operations.
However, at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein, Mvambi said: “There seems to be a relative increase in health workers who are willing to render services but intimidation is also on the rise, with strikers stalking the wards and service points in an attempt to remove those who are working.”
Mvambi said there was a voice note that explicitly mobilised against nurses who were helping in theatre.
“There’s a public order police presence and contingent internal security deployment arrangements to protect those who are working and feeling vulnerable.”
The provincial department obtained an interim order on Wednesday morning preventing strikers from, among others, barricading building entrances, or molesting, assaulting, threatening or intimidating any members of staff, patients, contractors, visitors or officials of the department.
Mvambi said the department was engaging the provincial police commissioner to ensure that the rules of the strike were adhered to and that the police fully dispensed their responsibilities.
“The reason the department applied for an interdict is because the workers that wanted to work in the best interest of their patients were intimidated, harassed and interfered with.
“Now, out of the department’s (control) is that there are many instances where the police are not playing their part and thus giving undue power to the striking workers.”
Mvambi said disciplinary action would be taken against dishonest employees who came to work, signed the register and then left to join the strike.
“There will be disciplinary processes against those who intimidate others and flouting any terms and conditions set by the interdict.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos