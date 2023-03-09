Striking nurses warned they will have 'blood on their hands' if they stop patients accessing hospitals

Striking health workers in KwaZulu-Natal have been warned to stop preventing patients from accessing hospitals and clinics.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said on Wednesday: “Allow healthcare workers to get to work so they can save lives. And do not stop patients from coming into our health facilities because if you continue to do so, you will have blood on your hands.”
This comes in the wake of crippling illegal strike action which started on Monday and has disrupted the functioning of a number of hospitals, community health centres and clinics in the province and around the country.
The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union is demanding a 10% wage increase for its members.
Simelane said the workers’ demands fell “outside the jurisdiction of the provincial government”.
“It becomes very difficult to negotiate in our different corners on matters that are on a national level, and at the level of the bargaining chamber.
“We expected that the leadership of the unions would understand that the majority of healthcare workers are classified under essential services and, therefore, they cannot not be at work.
“But it becomes even worse when you have health workers who are stopping patients from accessing healthcare services.”
On Wednesday striking nurses allegedly attacked an ambulance transporting a child in critical condition to Stanger Hospital in KwaDukuza and assaulted a paramedic crew member.
The striking workers pounced on the ambulance at the entrance to the hospital.
After the ambulance managed to get through, workers allegedly prevented them from leaving the grounds. A member of the crew was allegedly assaulted.
Private security and KwaDukuza municipality peace officers had to intervene.
Simelane said health workers have taken an oath “not to hinder people’s access to healthcare, which is an inalienable human right”.
“We call upon leaders of organised labour to desist from these actions.”
She praised staff “who have worked extraordinarily long shifts during the strike, including those who could not go home due to blockages”.
Simelane said the department was closely monitoring the situation and would continue to implement contingency measures to mitigate the impact of the strike, including the continued provision of healthcare and catering services.
