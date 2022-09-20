×

South Africa

Crime in broad daylight and crowded places a reality for SA

Criminals steal journalist's bag with work laptop, cellphone

20 September 2022 - 08:05

Reporting on crime on daily basis sometimes can make one detach from the pain and trauma that comes with it, which victims have to live with for the rest of their lives.

These were the thoughts that went through my mind, just seconds after a Sowetan vehicle was broken into and a bag with my work laptop and cellphone was stolen in Yeoville, Johannesburg, yesterday. We visited the area to speak to businesses about the impact that load-shedding has on their operations and profits...

