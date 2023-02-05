×

South Africa

Eastern Cape residents aged 90 and 82 die in shack fire

05 February 2023 - 15:52
Eastern Cape police are probing the cause of a fire that killed two elderly residents in Komani on Friday night.
Image: anyvidstudio/ 123RF

Two elderly Eastern Cape residents, aged 90 and 82, have died in a shack fire in Komani.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the pair died on Friday night.

“On Saturday, police were summoned to a scene of a shack that was engulfed in flames at Nomzamo area in Mlungisi, Komani,” said Mdleleni. 

“After the fire was extinguished, two bodies — of a man aged 90 and an 82-year-old woman — were found in the ambers.  Their identities are withheld until the formal identification process is concluded.”

Mdleleni said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

“Police opened inquest dockets for further investigation,” said Mdleleni.

TimesLIVE

