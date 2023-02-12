×

South Africa

Grandmother and two children killed in fire at home in KZN

Another woman also killed, bringing death toll to four: Reaction Unit SA

By TImesLIVE - 12 February 2023 - 12:18
Rescue workers were unable to save the four occupants of a home that was engulfed by flames at the weekend.
Image: RUSA

An elderly woman and her minor grandson and granddaughter died in a fire at their home in Parkgate, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

Another woman was also killed, bringing the death toll to four, Reaction Unit SA said.

Paramedics were alerted to the blaze at the informal home on Tottenham Road by neighbours but the occupants were trapped in the house.

“The eThekwini fire & rescue services arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the blaze. Four charred remains were recovered in the rubble,” said Rusa.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The identity of the second female has not been confirmed.

TimesLIVE

Khayelitsha fire displaces 160 people after 50 shacks destroyed

Residents of Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, were awoken early on Saturday morning by a raging fire that destroyed 50 shacks.
News
1 month ago

Lotus substation burns, leaving several suburbs without power

City Power and external assessors are investigating the cause of the Lotus substation fire, south west of Johannesburg, on Sunday evening.
News
6 days ago

North West school damaged in suspected torching

Files, furniture and essential equipment were destroyed during the suspected torching of a North West high school on Saturday.
News
2 weeks ago

