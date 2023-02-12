An elderly woman and her minor grandson and granddaughter died in a fire at their home in Parkgate, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.
Another woman was also killed, bringing the death toll to four, Reaction Unit SA said.
Paramedics were alerted to the blaze at the informal home on Tottenham Road by neighbours but the occupants were trapped in the house.
“The eThekwini fire & rescue services arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the blaze. Four charred remains were recovered in the rubble,” said Rusa.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established.
The identity of the second female has not been confirmed.
TimesLIVE
Grandmother and two children killed in fire at home in KZN
Another woman also killed, bringing death toll to four: Reaction Unit SA
Image: RUSA
An elderly woman and her minor grandson and granddaughter died in a fire at their home in Parkgate, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.
Another woman was also killed, bringing the death toll to four, Reaction Unit SA said.
Paramedics were alerted to the blaze at the informal home on Tottenham Road by neighbours but the occupants were trapped in the house.
“The eThekwini fire & rescue services arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the blaze. Four charred remains were recovered in the rubble,” said Rusa.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established.
The identity of the second female has not been confirmed.
TimesLIVE
Khayelitsha fire displaces 160 people after 50 shacks destroyed
Lotus substation burns, leaving several suburbs without power
North West school damaged in suspected torching
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos