South Africa

KwaMashu hostel residents protest over 14-day power outage

By LWAZI HLANGU - 24 February 2023 - 12:29
KwaMashu hostel residents blockaded a major intersection in protest against a 14-day power outage.
Image: Supplied

Hostel dwellers closed access roads to KwaMashu and Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal during a service delivery protest on Friday morning.

Protesters blockaded roads around the area with rocks, logs, burning tyres and pieces of wood.

They started their protest at about 4am on Duffs Road, then quickly spread their action to the M25 KwaMashu freeway, and eventually to Gandhi Park on Phoenix Highway.

Councillor Mzwethu Gwala of Ward 39,  which covers areas including the KwaMashu hostel, told TimesLIVE the protest was because the hostel had not had electricity for two weeks.

“KwaMashu hostel has not had electricity since the isolator broke down on February 10. The areas affected include Duff Road, Mbelebele and Mazambane,” he said.

Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said metro police were dispatched to stabilise the scene and advised motorists to avoid the two areas in the north of Durban until further notice.

“Now there is a service delivery protest which has affected both bounds of M25, Phoenix Kighway, Dumisani Makhaye and all roads to KwaMashu are also affected,” he said.

