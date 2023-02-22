×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Electrocuted 'copper thief' blamed for power outage in south Durban

22 February 2023 - 09:43
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The vandalised sub station where the alleged copper thief died.
The vandalised sub station where the alleged copper thief died.
Image: eThekwini Municipality

The eThekwini municipality has blamed an alleged copper thief for a widespread power outage in Isipingo, south of Durban, after he was electrocuted at a substation on Monday.

According to the municipality, the man's body was discovered by technicians at the substation.

“This was after Isipingo and surrounding areas were affected by a power outage due to vandalism at the substation.

“City technicians were responding to an outage affecting residents of Isipingo and surrounding areas when they discovered extensive damage at the substation. 

“An electrocuted body was also discovered. The deceased is believed to have been a copper thief.

The municipality said on Wednesday technicians have been working to restore power to affected areas.

“The city condemns the theft of copper cables as it loses millions of rand every year. 

“Residents are also subjected to constant blackouts because of this. Officials will continue to intensify raids to combat cable theft around the city.”

Beware the ‘City Power’ cable theft scam that could leave you in the dark

The syndicate mainly targets residents in Lenasia and Alexandra, and the stolen cables are used for illegal electricity connections at informal ...
News
2 days ago

Joburg residents plunged into darkness after City Power contractors ‘stole copper cables’

Two employees of contractors hired by Johannesburg’s City Power have been arrested for theft of copper cables.
News
3 days ago

In response to the city's Facebook post, some residents said they felt no pity for the dead man.

“It is hard to feel pity for thieves. The consequences of their actions are far-reaching,” said one resident.

Another said: “Just for a quick sale he lost his life and everyone else suffered in the process due to the power outage.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial