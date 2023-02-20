×

South Africa

Large part of eThekwini left powerless after transmission fault at major substation

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 20 February 2023 - 19:24
Many parts of eThekwini were in darkness after an explosion at one of its major substations.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

The eThekwini metro said on Monday it was working round the clock to restore power after a high-voltage substation in Klaarwater tripped. 

This comes as the city experienced sweltering weather conditions which soared to 38ºC by midday.

City spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said details as to what may have caused the power outage were still sketchy, but an investigation was under way.

“About 50% of the area is now lit. We will continue to restore power area by area,” said Khuzwayo.

The power outages had also seen traffic gridlock across some of the busy city routes.

It also raised the fury of social media users who had been left unimpressed.

“Massive power outage in Durban and surrounding areas. One of the hottest days ever recorded. Sitting at 38 degrees. Viva ANC and Eishkom, you are doing a sterling job,” read one social media post.

Businesses around the city were also left counting the losses.

“We are losing so many customers because it’s pitch dark and extremely hot to venture inside the shop,” said a business person based in Springfield.

