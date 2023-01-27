Documents found for investigators in Nulane case: Witness

The Nulane fraud and money laundering trial adjourned on Friday after testimony by a former government employee, who confirmed he had handed over documents to police investigators in 2021.
Former director for supply chain management in the Free State agriculture and rural development department Avelamadoda Stofile told the court he had found records of a contract for a feasibility study signed between the company and the department, and due diligence report that Nulane Investments had submitted.
He said he also found some payments made to Nulane in finance department system printouts.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
He was the third state witness to take to the stand since the trial started on Monday.
Acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha adjourned the trial until Monday when a new witness is expected to take to the stand.
The six accused are:
