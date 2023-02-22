×

South Africa

Mangaung mayor to officially follow premier's exit example

Departure is the 'end of Ace's network' in FS

22 February 2023 - 07:24
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

Mangaung mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana is expected to follow premier Sisi Ntombela to the exit door as winds of change sweep Free State.

The imminent departure of the mayor of Free State’s capital city follows after Ntombela announced her resignation yesterday...

