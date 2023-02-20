I will narrow the gap between DA’s leadership and electorate – Phalatse
Former Joburg mayor says she can grow official opposition
Former Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse says standing against John Steenhuisen for the DA leadership is to close a leadership vacuum in her party.
“We have leadership in the party. However, there remains a gap between the DA and the electorate that must give us the mandate to govern. There remains a leadership gap in leading the party to connect with the majority of South Africans.”..
