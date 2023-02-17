×

South Africa

SANDF's Armed Forces Day capability demo cancelled after heavy rain

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 17 February 2023 - 16:50
SANDF soldiers receiving instructions from an officer. File image
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal has led the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to cancel its Armed Forces Day capability demonstration.

The event was scheduled from Friday to Saturday at Naval Island in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa said after consultation with relevant authorities it was decided to cancel because of the bad weather. 

The persistent rain had a negative affect on ground conditions at the Naval Island venue, making it difficult and risky for spectators.  

“The weather forecast for the next few days is not favourable. The SANDF takes the safety of the public seriously and would not do anything to jeopardise it.

“We did attempt to come up with an alternative date but were advised this would be impractical at such short notice,” he said.

SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya apologised for the cancellation, especially to those who had already made plans to attend. 

On Monday, some SANDF members were relocated to community halls after the military campsite was flooded.

