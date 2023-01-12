President Cyril Ramaphosa says law enforcement agencies should expedite the investigation into the circumstances surrounding a video circulating on social media showing people wearing unidentified defence force uniforms throwing bodies into a pile of burning rubble.
“The images are disturbing and regrettable and unfortunate. We are trusting that the authorities investigating will do so quickly and get to the bottom of those actions and behaviour,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Thursday.
Magwenya was referring to a video which is the subject of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) investigation. According to a SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE report, the video shows soldiers, some in South African military uniform, watching while a body is thrown into a fire. Some soldiers are seen taking videos.
The SANDF said: “The incident is believed to have taken place during November 2022 in Mozambique, where South Africa has committed forces as part of the Sadc [Southern African Development Community] Mission in Mozambique [Samim].
“Once the forces are committed, they form part of a combined force and fall under the command and control of Samim. South Africa only supports their mission logistically.
Ramaphosa calls for speedy probe into viral video of soldiers burning bodies in Mozambique
“The force commander of Samim is conducting an investigation surrounding the involvement of its members in this despicable act.”
Magwenya said: “Our forces there are part of a mission and Sadc will be conducting its own investigation. Our defence department has announced its investigation and we hope that will be expedited and shed light on what transpired and inspired those events.
“Those are not actions and behaviours that reflect our human rights values as a country and our commitment to human rights which are enshrined in our constitution.”
Namibian President Hage Geingob, Sadc chair on organ on politics, defence and security, said Samim was deployed on July 15 2021 in Cabo Delgado province as a regional response to combat terrorism and acts of extremism in Mozambique.
“We have noted with regret a disturbing video clip circulating on social media depicting members of defence forces throwing bodies of deceased people in a pile of burning rubble,” he said.
“I wish to inform the public that the Samim leadership has instituted investigations to establish the circumstances on the matter, a result of which will be shared once completed.
“I wish to categorically underscore that Sadc does not condone acts reflected in the video and once the investigations are completed, Sadc will take appropriate measures in line with international law of armed conflict.”
Geingob said the Samim force has always conducted itself in a “professional, efficient and responsible” manner in line with applicable laws and the rules of engagement that govern its operations.
