×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Brace for fuel price increases in March

Mid-month data suggests more than R1 per litre hike for petrol

By Staff Reporter - 17 February 2023 - 13:26
After fuel price cuts in January, motorists are being hit with two consecutive months of hikes.
After fuel price cuts in January, motorists are being hit with two consecutive months of hikes.
Image: Supplied

Motorists must brace themselves for significant fuel price increases in March, with petrol set to rise by up to R1.28/l and diesel by 37c.

According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the price of 93 unleaded petrol is due to rise R1.28/l on March 1, with 95 unleaded set for a R1.22/l increase. Both grades of diesel (50ppm and 500ppm) are set to rise 37c/l

These are preliminary figures and may change by the end of the month, depending on the rand-dollar exchange rate and international oil prices.

The year started on a positive note for motorists with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February this was followed by a 28c/l increase in the petrol price and a rise of 9c/l in the wholesale price of 500ppm diesel, while 50ppm diesel decreased by 1c/l.

Inland prices of fuel are  R21.38/l for 93 unleaded and R21.68 for 95 unleaded. Diesel 500ppm costs R21.32  and diesel 50ppm is R21.41.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home