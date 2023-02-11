×

South Africa

Police call for help as they try to find clues to apartheid murders

11 February 2023 - 12:24
Mourners at the funeral of Dr Rick Turner, a South African academic and anti-apartheid activist who was murdered, allegedly, by the South African security forces, in 1978. Many years later police are still searching for clues about victims of apartheid crimes.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks have appealed for help to trace bodies of victims of apartheid crimes that were never recovered. 

They have asked members of the public, possible witnesses and relatives of the victims to come forward with information. 

On Saturday police spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said such information would help solve apartheid crimes revealed to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) but never solved. 

She said most victims, whose deaths the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team is trying to solve, “reportedly committed suicide while in detention and others were allegedly shot while escaping from lawful custody”. 

From Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West they include:   

  • Mohammed Faizel Abrams (Abrahim’s), who had an altercation with police in 1988 during which he was shot dead in Standerton in Mpumalanga.
  • William Nomedi Tshwane, who was allegedly shot and killed by police while trying to escape. He died at Modderbee prison on July 25 1976 after his arrest for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. 
  • Jundea Bolowa Tubakwa, who died in Pretoria Central a day after his arrest for terrorismHe was found dead, and reportedly committed suicide.
  • Nonoath Ntshintsha, who allegedly committed suicide in 1977 at John Voster Square.
  • Hanguala Shonyeka or James Hamakwayo, who died in Pretoria Central in October 1966, in an alleged suicide. 

 

Families of the Cradock Four says time is running out for them

One of the families of the Cradock Four says time is running out for them and the death of FW de Klerk was a clear sign of this.
News
1 year ago

Victims from the Karoo region, which covers the Free State and Northern Cape, include:  

  • Ernest Mamashila, who was detained by Brakpan SAPS, later transferred to Balfour SAPS, where he allegedly committed suicide in 1976.
  • Philip Nwanemantsu, Busi Mzala Majola and Sipho Dlamini, who were allegedly killed on June 4 1986 in Dalraid Section in Mbabane, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).
  • Petros and Jabulile Nyawose, who were killed in a car bomb on June 4 1982 in Matsapa village, near Manzini in Eswatini.
  • Betty Boom, Nomasonto Mashiya, Tex Sejanamne and Mbulelo Ngono, who were kidnapped between December 1987 and March 1988 by former members of Ladybrand security branch and never seen again.

Victims from the Eastern Cape region include: 

  • Gwaza Twalo, who was arrested by Wellington security branch members in Mthatha but no records could be found. His last known address was 24 3rd Avenue, Norwood, Mthatha. 
  • James Tyita, Pongoloshe Hoye and Ngeni Gaga, who were on separate occasions arrested byformer Transkei Security members (SAP) in 1965 and died 24 hours after their arrest.

Those from the Western Cape include:

  • Tyantoni Bellington Mampe, a POQO activist who died in a prison hospital in September 1963 after being detained for 140 days at the Worcester prison. Before his arrest he stayed in Gugulethu. He was 30 years old when he died. He was detained with Bless Vuyisile.

Cosas triple murder case from 40 years ago postponed for cop to get legal aid

The case of two former apartheid-era police officers arrested in connection with the deaths of three student activists in Krugersdorp nearly 40 years ...
News
1 year ago

Victims whose bodies were not recovered include: 

  • Mlahleni Ignatius Mthebule, an MK member operating around the East Rand between 1986 and 1987. He was infiltrated by members of the security branch and disappeared.
  • Boikie Thlapi, a political activist in Klerksdorp and Stilfontein. He was arrested by police and there is a witness who saw his body rapped in a refuse bag. 
  • Jacobus van der Merwe, who offered MK members a lift in November 1978. Along the way they reportedly killed him and stole his vehicle. His body was never recovered.
  • Marutle, a driver of a bakery truck and recruited workers to join the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in 1972. He was reportedly captured by Ian Smith’s forces of the then Rhodesia operating in SA and never seen again.
  • Simphiwo Mtimkhulu and Topsy Madaka, who on April 14 1982 were driving to Livingstone hospital, in the Eastern Cape, for a check-up and never returned home.
  • Solomzi China Talakumeni, who was shot by Transkei police in 1986 and died the following day.
  • Gwaza Duckworth Thwalo, a medical doctor in KwaZulu-Natal, who disappeared between 1978 and 1979 in Zambia, where he went for military training. He left the country in 1972 and allegedly met Adias Josias Chabalala, Buti Johannes Malebo and Mkhwezi Macdonald in Francistown. 

Anyone with any information about the deceased is requested to contact Col MB Nkuna on 071-330-2219 or alternately e-mail MalepoF@saps.gov.za.

TimesLIVE

