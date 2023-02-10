The union has called on GPAA CEO Kedibone Madiehe, who was appointed in November last year, to institute necessary consequence management and ensure managers who took the “illogical and costly decision” are held accountable and personally refund state coffers.
Department defends spending more than R200k to avoid paying R2k bonus
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) has defended spending R222,447 on legal fees in a fight to avoid paying R2,083 to an employee who qualified for a bonus in the 2019/20 financial year.
GPAA spokesperson Mack Lewele said while the costs incurred were significant, it had no choice but to defend public service policies and regulations pertaining to Performance Management and Development Systems (PMDS).
“These include prescribed and mandatory dates for an employee to submit their performance reports, deliberations thereon between employees and employer, moderation and feedback.
“The official failed to comply with some PMDS policies (by failing to avail himself to discuss the final score with his line managers).”
The Public Servants Association (PSA), to which the employee is affiliated, said, however, that the employee had timeously submitted his performance assessment to his supervisor, but was then directed to submit it to his supervisor’s supervisor.
Public Servants Association outlines key areas Ramaphosa should address in Sona
The union has called on GPAA CEO Kedibone Madiehe, who was appointed in November last year, to institute necessary consequence management and ensure managers who took the “illogical and costly decision” are held accountable and personally refund state coffers.
The PSA also said the cost was fruitless expenditure as the agency used attorneys in matters, despite having an in-house labour relations unit.
Lewele said the GPAA disagreed it was fruitless expenditure.
“The events of the case from the beginning to the end provide clear proof that the GPAA legally procured services and such were rendered. That does not constitute fruitless expenditure.
“The GPAA had to follow procedure and defend the PMDS policy and regulations when the official ultimately sought relief at the CCMA. It was at this point that we incurred costs.
“The services procured as the matter progressed were procured legally and used accordingly, not wasted, and therefore do not qualify [as] fruitless expenditure as defined in the PFMA,” Lewele said.
He added that the agency was not allowed to pay a bonus if an employee failed to comply with PMDS policy and procedures.
