The Public Servants Association in Limpopo has condemned Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for health, for her approach to dealing with service delivery at health facilities.
In several videos that have gone viral, Ramathuba was captured scolding some nurses and clinic management for their poor management of a clinic.
Chair of PSA, John Teffo, said while the union supports the provision of quality health service to the public, it should not be done at the expense of the dignity of workers.
“The MEC seems to have forgotten the basic leadership principle of 'praising in public and disciplining in private', as she is playing to the gallery to create the impression that she is working and workers are not,” Teffo told TimesLIVE.
Union condemns Limpopo health MEC for chastising staff publicly
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Limpopo MEC Phophi Ramathuba defends her actions, says she’s trying to get access to health in order
“We condemn the Limpopo MEC of health's approach of shouting and disrespecting employees in front of patients who will tomorrow speak rudely with the same employees.”.
Teffo said if Ramathuba was serious about improving health services, she should start by filling vacant posts in the province, especially at management level.
“Almost all hospitals and clinics are experiencing chronic staff shortages. If she is serious about improving health service delivery in Limpopo, let her start by filling vacancies, as most of the managers are in an acting capacity.”
