Public Servants Association outlines key areas Ramaphosa should address in Sona
The Public Servants Association (PSA) expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to addresses 12 critical matters — including crime, corruption and lawlessness — during his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.
The PSA said Ramaphosa made countless promises while the country suffers huge unemployment, a declining economy, corruption and an inefficient public sector. This was worsened by water shortages, load-shedding and decaying infrastructure.
“The cost of living is too high and continues to rise for most South Africans, especially public servants who cannot access basic services such as housing and the NSFAS for their children’s studies as they are deemed 'too rich' but [are] rejected by financial institutions as they are ‘too poor’,” it said.
The PSA said it expected Ramaphosa to deal with the permanent appointment of the minister of public service and administration as this ministry and department were at the centre of addressing challenges of an efficient public sector and the capacity of public institutions.
He should also address public service vacancies, as the service was operating with less than 60% of the required human resources, making it difficult to render professional, quality services.
Ramaphosa also had to address the protection of whistle-blowers as crime and corruption would continue to thrive if people were murdered for exposing corruption.
“If the president is committed to addressing corruption, he should be intentional and decisive about protecting good citizens,” said the PSA.
Border management control also needed attention as it was key to the country’s safety and security. “Uncontrolled and unmonitored movements of people and goods across the country’s borders present a huge risk.”
The union said workers’ health and safety was an increasing concern, with security inadequate or absent at most public institutions, including hospitals and schools. The problem was compounded by poor infrastructure maintenance, with dilapidated buildings that do not comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
“The president must stop the tender system and outsourcing of basic services such as cleaning, catering, security and building maintenance, which have proven to be sources of corruption in the public service. Government has the capacity to provide these services should sufficient and capable people be employed.”
The PSA called on Ramaphosa to report on the work of the team appointed to reduce red tape in government to ensure efficiency. “This was not supported by the PSA as only the capacitation of the public service through resources can reduce government’s inefficiency.”
It said job opportunities for young people was a major challenge and Ramaphosa should do more to create an environment conducive for the uptake of young people because of the country’s ageing worker profile.
“The president must acknowledge the crises and not miss another opportunity to truly restore despondent citizens’ hope and belief.”
