We have very low expectations of Sona, says IFP

“Children lose precious hours in the classroom, lives are placed at risk in our public healthcare facilities, homes and businesses are deprived not only of electricity, but water supply, as load-shedding halts operations at pump stations ... the list is endless.
“Our vulnerable women and children are defenceless in the dark and even police stations fall prey to criminals under the cover of darkness.”
Hlengwa referenced Ramaphosa's utterances last year, which highlighted the role of entrepreneurs and small businesses. He praised Thando Makhubu of Soweto Creamery for starting his business on a R350 government grant.
According to Hlengwa, Makhubu, who employs four people, is now struggling to keep his business afloat due to load-shedding. He is forced to buy diesel to run a generator so he does not lose stock and is no longer making a profit.
“Fast-forward to Sona 2023 and Mr Makhubu is one of thousands of South Africans whose businesses are being strangled by load-shedding. Thousands more have been forced to close, leaving many without employment. If load-shedding continues, he will be forced to let all his employees go and close the business.”
Hlengwa added that government has promised a turnaround in the next 12 months, but the party wonders if the already fragile economy can teeter on for another year.
“More worrying, without concrete plans and a timeline, paired with a dismal track record, there are very few, if any, assurances that we will see light at the end of the very dark tunnel we find ourselves trapped in.”
Sona takes place at the Cape Town City Hall at 7pm.
As the country gears up for another state of the nation address (Sona), the IFP says its expectations thereof are low.
Party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the IFP anticipates the promises made year after year since President Cyril Ramaphosa assumed office in 2018 will be made again on Thursday.
“In truth, there is nothing the president can say that will make any sense or carry any substance in the absence of a clear-cut energy strategy, with firm timelines and deliverables for consumers, business and investors,” Hlengwa said.
He added that the country's energy crisis was the biggest hindrance to the president delivering on promises he makes in his address.
“It is apparent that every aspect of daily life and every sector that falls under the state relies, directly or indirectly, on government being able to provide a reliable, stable energy grid. Without access to affordable electricity, there is no point talking about pie-in-the-sky projects and initiatives,” said Hlengwa.
“Education, health, water and sanitation, safety and security, and more, fall by the wayside.
