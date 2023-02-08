INA GOUWS | We are not apathetic, merely indifferent about Sona
By Ina Gouws - 08 February 2023 - 08:32
The State of the Nation Address (Sona) of 2023 is upon us. What can South Africans look forward to this year? According to the presidency, the president will focus on the energy crisis and rolling blackouts.
He will hopefully also shed some light on the disaster legislation the government intends to implement to address the energy crisis. Reports the ANC wants Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to oversee the load-shedding state of disaster does not inspire confidence. What we should take serious note of is what the president will have to say about plans to move Eskom to the department of mineral resources and energy; a move widely criticised and frankly, feared...
INA GOUWS | We are not apathetic, merely indifferent about Sona
The State of the Nation Address (Sona) of 2023 is upon us. What can South Africans look forward to this year? According to the presidency, the president will focus on the energy crisis and rolling blackouts.
He will hopefully also shed some light on the disaster legislation the government intends to implement to address the energy crisis. Reports the ANC wants Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to oversee the load-shedding state of disaster does not inspire confidence. What we should take serious note of is what the president will have to say about plans to move Eskom to the department of mineral resources and energy; a move widely criticised and frankly, feared...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos