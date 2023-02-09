×

South Africa

More infrastructure damage as severe weather wreaks havoc in Eastern Cape

09 February 2023 - 12:48
Severe weather is creating havoc in the Eastern Cape.
More than 70 people were evacuated from Silvertown informal settlement on Wednesday evening due to rising water in the Komani River, as severe weather conditions hit the Eastern Cape's Chris Hani district municipality.

Municipality spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said the weather continued to wreak havoc across the district, with more municipalities affected.

Some rivers are overflowing, affecting bridges.

Ganyaza said reports received from Enoch Mgijima, Dr AB Xuma and Emalahleni local municipalities indicated road infrastructure there had been severely damaged.

In Emalahleni, damage to Mcwangele bridge in ward 10 has affected access to schools and clinics, while Tabasa village bridge in Zwartwater, ward 9 — which connects Qumbu, Thozamisa, Gova, Dumdum, Emdeni, Molteno and Komani — has also been affected.

High alert as water rises in Komani, flooding hospital, displacing hundreds

Disaster management teams were on high alert in Komani in the Eastern Cape as water levels again began to rise on Wednesday.
News
15 hours ago

In the Enoch Mgijima local municipality, road infrastructure and Bullhoek bridge in Zingquthu, ward 18, are also damaged.

Thornhill Bridge in ward 30, Koppies Bridge in Emachibini in ward 6 and internal roads in Ezibeleni are also affected.

In Dr AB Xuma local municipality, road infrastructure is damaged in almost all 20 wards and bridges are affected in various villages.

“Our disaster management teams are monitoring the situation throughout the district and updates will be provided,” she said.

TimesLIVE

 

