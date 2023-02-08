On Wednesday afternoon, different government departments, including health, social development, human settlements, the provincial legislature, disaster management and police, paramedics and the Gift of the Givers, began working on plans to help the affected. Many people were being housed at community halls.
A statement from the municipality said that about 1,000 people, including 123 children and 24 infants, are being housed at Gali Thembani facility alone.
The number of affected people was expected to rise as the rain continued.
“More rural homes are being evacuated as more rain is expected. The local Life Hospital has been flooded and patients are being transferred to Frontier Hospital,” the Gift of the Givers said.
Explaining its role in the operations, Gift of the Givers said it would be sending essential supplies from its warehouse in East London. Hot meals, blankets and mattresses are among the items they will be distributing from Thursday.
TimesLIVE
High alert as water rises in Komani, flooding hospital, displacing hundreds
Image: Supplied / Gift of the Givers
Disaster management teams were on high alert in Komani in the Eastern Cape as water levels again began to rise on Wednesday evening.
This comes after hundreds of residents were displaced by heavy rains and flooding.
The Enoch Mgijimi municipality said the floods were caused by the overflow of the Komani river. The water damaged the electricity infrastructure, plunging parts of the area into darkness.
“Floods mostly affected low-lying areas with the disaster management team helping to evacuate those in danger,” the municipality said.
No deaths or injuries were reported.
On Wednesday afternoon, different government departments, including health, social development, human settlements, the provincial legislature, disaster management and police, paramedics and the Gift of the Givers, began working on plans to help the affected. Many people were being housed at community halls.
A statement from the municipality said that about 1,000 people, including 123 children and 24 infants, are being housed at Gali Thembani facility alone.
The number of affected people was expected to rise as the rain continued.
“More rural homes are being evacuated as more rain is expected. The local Life Hospital has been flooded and patients are being transferred to Frontier Hospital,” the Gift of the Givers said.
Explaining its role in the operations, Gift of the Givers said it would be sending essential supplies from its warehouse in East London. Hot meals, blankets and mattresses are among the items they will be distributing from Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos