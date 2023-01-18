×

South Africa

Police shoot dead four would-be truck hijackers, injure two

18 January 2023 - 13:05
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
The scene where four suspected robbers were killed during a shootout with police in Midrand.
Image: Supplied

Four suspected robbers have been killed and two others injured during a shootout with police in Midrand, Johanneburg, on Wednesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a team comprising Special Task Force, National Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Traffic Saturation unit, Bad Boyz Security and members of the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section intercepted a group of hijackers after receiving information from Crime Intelligence that a truck couriering electronic devices was targeted.

“The information was operationalised wherein the identified suspects' vehicles were noticed on Olifantsfontein Road in Glen Austin. Upon realising that the team is about to pounce, the suspects fired shots and a high-speed chase as well as shootout ensued.

“Four suspects were fatally wounded and two others suffered minor injuries which were attended to on scene,” she said.

Mogale said the two injured suspects are in police custody.

“Two unlicensed firearms were recovered on the scene, while the four vehicles used by the suspects have questionable origins which are under investigation.”

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

sibiyan@sowetan.co.za

