South Africa

Coffin builder accused of running off with retired principal's money

By TImesLIVE - 02 February 2023 - 09:52
When the money was paid into the suspect's account, he vanished. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

A carpenter who manufactures coffins has allegedly conned a retired school principal regarding a proposed business deal.

The Hawks arrested the 47-year-old on a charge of R1.2m fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said: “It is alleged that in April 2019, he approached a retired principal with a proposal to start a funeral parlour business.

“He reportedly convinced the victim to deposit the money into his account. When the money was paid, he vanished.”

The case was reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption team in 2021, for investigation. This resulted in the suspect's arrest on Friday when a warrant was executed at Kwa-Thema, Springs.

The case was postponed to Thursday for a bail application.

