South Africa

Trio nabbed with HIV drugs stolen from a health clinic

By TImesLIVE - 02 February 2023 - 09:49
Three Free State men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen ARVs. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/PENCHAN PUMILA

The Mangaung metro tactical response team has arrested three men for alleged possession of boxes of antiretrovirals used to treat HIV.

Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the men were nabbed at a mall in Kenneth Kaunda Road, Helicon Heights, in Bloemfontein, on Wednesday.

The different brands of ARVs are valued at R85,000.

According to a preliminary investigation, the medicines were stolen during a break-in at a clinic in Boshof.

The three suspects, aged 28, 43 and 52, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

