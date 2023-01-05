“The request for payment should alert residents to the offer being a scam. The WhatsApp message is one of many online housing scams preying on vulnerable residents. During 2022, the department became aware of several Facebook accounts making similar claims to assist residents to receive a government housing opportunity for a fee. In one particular Facebook account, ‘RDP House Application 2022/2023’, the individual claimed to be an employee of the department.”
Simmers said fraudulent scams are increasing and appear on different platforms, particularly on social media. They typically involve requests to either pay a deposit or holding fee for a government house. Some ask people to pay for government housing approval or processing of a housing application.
“Vulnerable residents often fall prey to these scams in the hope of being assisted or bumped up the waiting list for a government housing opportunity. In most cases, money exchanged due to fraudulent scams is not recovered. To be considered for a government housing opportunity citizens need to be registered on the housing database at their local municipality,” said Simmers.
Online scammers asking Western Cape residents to pay R2,300 for RDP houses
Image: Esa Alexander
Online housing scammers are on the prowl in the Western Cape.
The scammers claim they can help residents receive an RDP house within two weeks, the Western Cape human settlements department warned this week. Scammers use WhatsApp messages and target residents in Khayelitsha, Stellenbosch, Montana, Paarl and Mitchells Plain. Residents are requested to pay R2,300 “for the approval letter and title deed to receive a housing opportunity”.
The department said it had only recently been alerted to the scam. “Residents should be aware that no payment is required to be placed on the housing demand database, to apply for a housing subsidy or any related government housing service,” infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said on Thursday.
Cops nab three suspects after robbery of couple lured by online advert
Retail giant blames ‘human error’ for delay over R4k fraud on account
“The request for payment should alert residents to the offer being a scam. The WhatsApp message is one of many online housing scams preying on vulnerable residents. During 2022, the department became aware of several Facebook accounts making similar claims to assist residents to receive a government housing opportunity for a fee. In one particular Facebook account, ‘RDP House Application 2022/2023’, the individual claimed to be an employee of the department.”
Simmers said fraudulent scams are increasing and appear on different platforms, particularly on social media. They typically involve requests to either pay a deposit or holding fee for a government house. Some ask people to pay for government housing approval or processing of a housing application.
“Vulnerable residents often fall prey to these scams in the hope of being assisted or bumped up the waiting list for a government housing opportunity. In most cases, money exchanged due to fraudulent scams is not recovered. To be considered for a government housing opportunity citizens need to be registered on the housing database at their local municipality,” said Simmers.
Department spokesperson Muneera Allie said the perpetrators often have some knowledge of how government housing works and create fraudulent approval letters and correspondence that may appear authentic and lawful.
“While some residents are also aware of how the system works, the suggestion of being bumped up the waiting list prompts them to find the means to pay a requested fee to fast-track the process.
“During 2022, one victim arranged for a R2,000 loan to pay for an ‘approval letter’. Due to the nature of these scams and false social media accounts created to rip-off residents, it is challenging to crack down on these con artists.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos