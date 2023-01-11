Criminals are again spreading fake news online about the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, trying to obtain the personal details of vulnerable South Africans.
This week, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) warned of numerous scams making the rounds on social media targeting beneficiaries of the SRD grant.
One scam claimed a R700 grant was being introduced in January and applications were open.
It said more than 675,000 citizens would receive the grant as part of Sassa's 2023 budget to support citizens aged between 18 to 65.
“Please be aware of the below fake news. Sassa does not offer such a grant. We urge our beneficiaries to protect their personal details. Do not share your ID number with strangers,” warned Sassa.
Beware — Sassa warns of scams making the rounds on social media
Image: South African Government via Twitter
Another scam making the rounds claimed Sassa has more than 100,000 job vacancies and is hiring people between the ages of 16 and 35.
The fake post promised job seekers they would receive a salary of between R176,310 to R207,681 per annum, excluding benefits.
“Please be careful of numerous fake news making the rounds on social media. When in doubt please go to your nearest Sassa office or call our customer care number. Direct people to our page for more information,” said Sassa.
Last year, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi advised people to verify information.
“When we communicate with our beneficiaries there is a proper way in which we communicate. One of the platforms we use is to send alerts, because we've got the addresses of individuals, so they are able to respond,” Letsatsi told eNCA.
