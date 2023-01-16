×

South Africa

Iranian flying instructor one of two killed in JHB plane crash

16 January 2023 - 16:07
Arian Assad is one of the two people who died when a light aircraft crashed during a training session at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

An Iranian flying instructor was one of two people killed when a light aircraft crashed in the south of Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Iranian embassy confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday that Arian Assad, 28, died in the crash. 

“He was not a passenger on the plane. He was a pilot instructor,” the embassy said. He had been living in South Africa for five years. 

The aircraft was on a training flight when it crashed at Nasrec near the FNB stadium.

According to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), the incident happened at about 9am.

According to the embassy, Assad and the student pilot were flying an aircraft which had mechanical problems in the past. 

The problems were allegedly fixed numerous times. "[The aircraft] was repaired again only last week,” the embassy said.

Assad's body was being sent home. He had been married for only 10 months. 

“The embassy has started its activities in repatriating his body. The embassy is following up with the relevant authorities on the cause of the crash.”

According to the Sacaa, the aircraft departed from Grand Central Airport on a training flight and was scheduled to land at the same airport.

“The aircraft sustained substantial damage. The crash was reported by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre to the Accident and Incident Investigation Division,” it said.

A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days from the day of the accident.

TimesLIVE

