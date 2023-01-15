×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Light aircraft that crashed near FNB Stadium was on a training flight

15 January 2023 - 11:15
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene where a light aircraft crashed, killing two people.
The scene where a light aircraft crashed, killing two people.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The light aircraft in which two people were killed near Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Sunday was on a training flight.

This is according to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), which said two people — and not three as initially reported — had been killed. “The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) has been informed of an aircraft accident occurrence on Sunday at 9am.

“The accident occurred at Nasrec next to FNB Stadium, south of Johannesburg. “The aircraft departed from Grand Central Airport in Gauteng on a training flight with the intention to land back at the same airport.

“On-board the aircraft were two occupants, who both sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft itself sustained substantial damage. The accident was reported by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC).” The SACAA said a preliminary report would be issued in 30 days. 

TimesLIVE

Two pilots killed as their light aircraft crashes in Kinklebos, Eastern Cape

Two people died when their light aircraft crashed in Kinklebos on Saturday night, said Eastern Cape police.
News
6 months ago

Plane in Stellenbosch road landing drama developed engine problems midair, Civil Aviation Authority finds

The light aircraft that landed in the middle of a road near Stellenbosch in the Western Cape recently developed engine problems during pilot training.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...