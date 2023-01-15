Light aircraft that crashed near FNB Stadium was on a training flight

The light aircraft in which two people were killed near Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Sunday was on a training flight.
This is according to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), which said two people — and not three as initially reported — had been killed. “The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) has been informed of an aircraft accident occurrence on Sunday at 9am.
“The accident occurred at Nasrec next to FNB Stadium, south of Johannesburg. “The aircraft departed from Grand Central Airport in Gauteng on a training flight with the intention to land back at the same airport.
“On-board the aircraft were two occupants, who both sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft itself sustained substantial damage. The accident was reported by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC).” The SACAA said a preliminary report would be issued in 30 days.
