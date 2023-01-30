Truck drivers battled to deliver goods during road blockages
Rosslyn industrial hub declared safe following gas leak threat
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 30 January 2023 - 08:13
A major industrial hub in Rosslyn, north of Pretoria, has been declared safe after Saturday's gas leak that led to temporary closure of factories, shops, petrol stations including a police station.
The leak came from a pipe running underground near Piet Rautenbach Street to the Spar complex – causing a panic among people and business owners who had to immediately shut down on Saturday morning. Akasia police station was also temporarily shut down and two filling stations were barricaded with tapes...
Truck drivers battled to deliver goods during road blockages
Rosslyn industrial hub declared safe following gas leak threat
A major industrial hub in Rosslyn, north of Pretoria, has been declared safe after Saturday's gas leak that led to temporary closure of factories, shops, petrol stations including a police station.
The leak came from a pipe running underground near Piet Rautenbach Street to the Spar complex – causing a panic among people and business owners who had to immediately shut down on Saturday morning. Akasia police station was also temporarily shut down and two filling stations were barricaded with tapes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos