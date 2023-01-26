In response, the defence requested the postponement be marked final. Hlongwane argued it was impractical, given the time it might take to obtain DNA results and footage.
Earlier, the case was delayed as the accused were not present.
South African National Civic Organisation spokesperson Thamsanqa Kenke, speaking on behalf of the family, said they were disappointed by the men's behaviour, saying the magistrate had been lenient.
“What we have noted here is that white supremacy was evident. I mean three times these [alleged] racists were not in court and the judge was very lenient with them. If it were an African man exposed to such, a warrant of arrest would have been issued,” he said.
However, Kenke said he was happy the matter would now go to trial as the truth would be known.
“We appreciate that now it is going to trial, these [alleged] racists will face the full might of the law. The truth and exactly what happened will be brought to the surface. From our side, the message to society is there is no place for racists in this country and every time racism raises its ugly head it must be condemned,” he said.
The matter was postponed to March 6 and the duo are on bail of R8,000 each with strict conditions that they do not intimidate witnesses or interfere with investigations.
Pretoria East alleged racial assault case postponed for further investigation
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
The matter of two men arrested in connection with an alleged racially motivated assault on a man in Pretoria East last year has been postponed to March because the state needs more time to investigate.
Karel Prinsloo and Johannes Stassen appeared in the Pretoria regional court on Thursday on charges of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and malicious damage to property.
They allegedly assaulted 30-year-old Thato Lepinka in the parking lot of Willow Way Shopping Centre in the early hours of December 11.
On Thursday, prosecutor Sifiso Hlongwane told the court they needed about two-and-a-half-months to finalise their investigations, which include DNA results and footage of the alleged assault.
