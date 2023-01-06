SAHRC to probe farmer’s racist voice note
West Rand man threatened to kill black people
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will investigate the WhatsApp voice note of a West Rand farmer who made racial slurs and threatened to kill black people after a robbery at his house last month.
The commission’s acting provincial manager, Zamantungwa Mbeki, said the commission had not received any complaints about the message...
