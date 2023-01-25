×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Metro worker' found with electrical equipment without authorisation

By TimesLIVE - 25 January 2023 - 11:31
A high voltage fault finder was confiscated.
A high voltage fault finder was confiscated.
Image: Supplied

A man found in possession of council-owned electrical equipment worth R80,000 has been apprehended by the Ekurhuleni metro police.

The suspect, who said he was a city employee, had allegedly been seen with an electrical device after hours, while off-duty, in the Boksburg area. This is according to members of the public who on Tuesday approached metro police officers investigating complaints of a possible land invasion,

They visited a home where the suspect was found in possession of a high voltage fault finder.

He failed to give a clear explanation of signing for the device, said metro police.

He was charged with possession of suspected stolen council/municipal property and is expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court soon.

Metro police are trying to establish if the suspect is a council employee in the energy department, as he alleges.

TimesLIVE

More arrests expected as 20 Tshwane police officers appear in court for taking bribes

The officers were arrested for corruption during a five-month period.
News
6 days ago

Metro cops who shot at fleeing motorist 15 times were justified: high court

The Pretoria high court has dismissed a R2m damages claim by a drunk driver whose vehicle was shot at 15 times by Tshwane metro police when he evaded ...
News
1 month ago

Western Cape man arrested for theft of copper cables worth R400,000

Police in the Western Cape arrested a man this week for stealing copper cables worth R400,000.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pupils can win big in Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...