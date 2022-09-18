The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit has arrested a 55-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman in Bramley View, Johannesburg, on August 26.
Warrant Officer Soldier Charles Mgimba, 51, T was at a street barber shop on the corner of Keefe and Vangelder streets when an unknown gunman shot him in the forehead.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said a vehicle suspected to have been a getaway vehicle was traced to the same neighbourhood.
“On Thursday, September 15, a multidisciplinary operation was conducted, led by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, in concert with K9, Metro Police, Local Criminal Record Centre and Saturated Unit. The suspect was consequently arrested at his residence. A firearm suspected to have been used in the incident was also seized, it is now a subject of a ballistic inquiry pending further details,” Ramovha said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Alexander magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Hawks arrest man linked to killing of cop at barber shop
Image: GARETH WILSON
