South Africa

Western Cape man arrested for theft of copper cables worth R400,000

05 January 2023 - 20:28
Western Cape police bust a Paarl man for theft of copper cables worth R400 000.
Image: SAPS

Police in the Western Cape arrested a man this week for stealing copper cables worth R400,000.

Provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the cables were recovered in Chicago, Paarl east, on Wednesday.

“The station received a tip-off and assembled a team of crime prevention unit members, sector managers and new recruits to follow up on the information,” said Gwala.

“They subsequently raided three houses in Chicago, when at the third house,  a bucket filled with stripped copper wire was found. The police arrested a man in his early fifties on the scene and the copper was confiscated.”

Gwala said the suspect will appear in Paarl magistrate’s court “once charged”.

TimesLIVE

