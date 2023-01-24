“A beach towel, a dress, a bag with personal belongings and hat belonging to the lady remained on the beach. There is nothing in the bag that identifies the female.”
Still no trace of 'woman in white bikini' reported missing at Camps Bay beach
Image: 123RF/africa4life
There was still no sign on Tuesday morning of an unidentified woman in a white bikini suspected to have gone missing on Saturday night after entering the ocean at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town — apart from a few personal belongings.
Eyewitnesses raised the alarm later that evening, saying they had not noticed the woman exit the water.
“Police had responded to the scene where eyewitnesses claimed that earlier at around 9.30pm an unidentified white female believed to be aged between 45 and 50 wearing a white bikini had entered the water and they had not noticed her coming out of the water,” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach
“A beach towel, a dress, a bag with personal belongings and hat belonging to the lady remained on the beach. There is nothing in the bag that identifies the female.”
The NSRI station at Bakoven and police conducted a search.
“There remains no sign of the female [and] no persons have come forward reporting anyone missing that may be related to this case,” Lambinon added.
Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation can call Camps Bay police station on 021 437 8150 or national police on 10111, or the NSRI emergency operations centre on 087 094 9774.
