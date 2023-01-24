The last payment for R6.4m was made on January 3.
“We still paid salaries and maintained other creditors that are key, like water affairs which we pay R500,000 a month. We have paid Eskom R60,625,951 in six months. We paid more than R10m a month,” said McKenzie.
The mayor thanked the coalition of his political party, the ANC, Karoo Democratic Force (KDF) and Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP) for the record-breaking milestones.
“I want thank the PA, ANC, KDF and KGP coalition. I don’t say there is any municipality that paid percentagewise what we have paid. I want to thank the residents and our staff, particularly the CFO and municipal manager. Well done mayor and councillors,” he said.
McKenzie reveals Karoo municipality paid Eskom more than R60m over six months
Image: SUPPLIED
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie said his municipality paid Eskom more than R60m over the past six months.
This comes after allegations he misled the public about paying the municipality's bill.
“Here is the proof,” said McKenzie.
“The first letter I received as a new mayor was from Eskom informing us they would cut the electricity of the town. We tried to make a new arrangement and they said we had defaulted on our previous arrangements. I assured them this was a new coalition and new management and we will make good. Eskom reluctantly agreed.”
According to records posted by McKenzie, the municipality starting paying its debt on June 3 with a R1.1m payment. On July 8 it apparently made two payments of R1.1m and just over R6.3m. It paid R1.1m on July 1.
Lesufi wants to write off Soweto's unpaid R5bn Eskom bill
On August 3, the municipality made two payments of nearly R9.3m and R1.1m.
On September 1 it made two payments of R10.1m and R1.1m, and on October 5, it paid nearly R10.3m.
On November 1 and 3 the municipality paid R6.5m and R6.1m respectively.
The last payment for R6.4m was made on January 3.
“We still paid salaries and maintained other creditors that are key, like water affairs which we pay R500,000 a month. We have paid Eskom R60,625,951 in six months. We paid more than R10m a month,” said McKenzie.
The mayor thanked the coalition of his political party, the ANC, Karoo Democratic Force (KDF) and Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP) for the record-breaking milestones.
“I want thank the PA, ANC, KDF and KGP coalition. I don’t say there is any municipality that paid percentagewise what we have paid. I want to thank the residents and our staff, particularly the CFO and municipal manager. Well done mayor and councillors,” he said.
PA back in the fold in Joburg and Ekurhuleni coalitions
This is not the first time McKenzie has disclosed financial information pertaining to the municipality.
Last year McKenzie rubbished the SACP's claim that he did not pledge 100% of his salary to fixing the municipality, disclosing an alleged payslip and payment records.
“ I have not taken the standard mayoral car, I have not claimed for any standard expenses [and] I have not claimed for the standard security detail all other mayors take. Despite this I have been falsely accused, so for the sake of transparency here is my payslip and records,” he wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos