Acting MEC for safety and security in Mpumalanga Speedy Mashilo applauded police for the arrests.
“We are excited and thank the provincial commissioner and the team. They gave confidence to the community. We thank the police. I know they had many sleepless nights working on this case. We expect more arrests and hopefully get to the bottom of who is behind the killings,” Mashilo said.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said suspects Blessing Nhlakanipho Ntombela, 30, and Blessing Bongani Dlamini, 38, appeared briefly before the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on charges of murder and attempted murder.
The case has been postponed to January 30 for a formal bail application. They were both remanded in custody.
Former Mkhondo mayor Vusi Motha and his co-accused, Willington Sangweni, are expected to appear in the same court for their bail application.
TimesLIVE
Two more arrested in connection with murder of councillor and two others
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Police in Mpumalanga have made a breakthrough in the case of a councillor murdered in Mkhondo.
ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, were killed at Longhomes township, outside Mkhondo.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela confirmed on Monday that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders, bringing to four the total number of arrests.
“We want to thank the community of Mkhondo for the co-operation in as far as the investigation is concerned. For the police to be able to make this arrest, it was because of information the community shared with us,” Manamela said.
Third arrest in murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor and two others
