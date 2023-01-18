×

South Africa

Third arrest in murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor and two others

18 January 2023 - 15:50
Orrin Singh Reporter
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase and two others. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Mpumalanga police have arrested a third person in connection with the murders of ANC councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40. 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela made the announcement on Wednesday at a media briefing. 

She said the suspect would face a charge of murder and appear in the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Thursday. 

“We can confirm the arrest of one suspect in his 40s. He has been charged with murder. Community assisted in the gathering of information. We are expecting more arrests.”

On Monday police arrested two men, aged 43 and 52, who face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 

Ntshangase was gunned down at his home alongside Khumalo and Mbingo at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo on Friday night. 

Police minister Bheki Cele visited Ntshangase’s home on Monday and said a multidisciplinary team would investigate the murders.

TimesLIVE

