Mpumalanga police have arrested a third person in connection with the murders of ANC councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela made the announcement on Wednesday at a media briefing.
She said the suspect would face a charge of murder and appear in the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Thursday.
“We can confirm the arrest of one suspect in his 40s. He has been charged with murder. Community assisted in the gathering of information. We are expecting more arrests.”
Third arrest in murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor and two others
Councillor named alleged killers before his shooting
On Monday police arrested two men, aged 43 and 52, who face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Ntshangase was gunned down at his home alongside Khumalo and Mbingo at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo on Friday night.
Police minister Bheki Cele visited Ntshangase’s home on Monday and said a multidisciplinary team would investigate the murders.
