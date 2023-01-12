×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Minister and V-C in stand-off at Fort Hare over support

Buhlungu refuses to meet Nzimande after killing

12 January 2023 - 07:13
Mpho Koka Journalist

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has come out defending himself and his department against accusations of lack of support in dealing with crime and corruption at the University of Fort Hare.

After the assassination attempt on UFH vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, he bemoaned lack of support from government in his efforts to fight corruption in the university...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...