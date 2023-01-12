Minister and V-C in stand-off at Fort Hare over support
Buhlungu refuses to meet Nzimande after killing
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has come out defending himself and his department against accusations of lack of support in dealing with crime and corruption at the University of Fort Hare.
After the assassination attempt on UFH vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, he bemoaned lack of support from government in his efforts to fight corruption in the university...
Minister and V-C in stand-off at Fort Hare over support
Buhlungu refuses to meet Nzimande after killing
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has come out defending himself and his department against accusations of lack of support in dealing with crime and corruption at the University of Fort Hare.
After the assassination attempt on UFH vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, he bemoaned lack of support from government in his efforts to fight corruption in the university...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos