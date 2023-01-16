×

South Africa

Eskom bosses postpone briefing on state of affairs as they meet Ramaphosa

By TimesLIVE - 16 January 2023 - 18:28
Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and his management team is meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the crippling energy situation. File photo.
Image: Deon Raath

Eskom on Monday cancelled its scheduled update briefing on the load-shedding crisis, saying its management team was meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The power utility  earlier announced that outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter and his team will host a virtual media briefing at 5pm as South Africa is gripped by load-shedding. 

“Unfortunately, this afternoon’s media briefing is postponed due to emergency engagements with the president. A new date and time can only be confirmed once meetings with the president are concluded,” Eskom said.

Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa announced on Sunday he had cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week to deal with the power crisis.

TimesLIVE

