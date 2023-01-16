×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Workers want SANDF to do more at Eskom

It looks as if soldiers are on holiday, says employee

16 January 2023 - 07:47
Mpho Koka Journalist

Workers at several Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga want SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to do more to protect the utility's infrastructure.

"They should be inside the premises and guarding the property inside as well," said an employee at Duvha power station. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...