Workers want SANDF to do more at Eskom
It looks as if soldiers are on holiday, says employee
Workers at several Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga want SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to do more to protect the utility's infrastructure.
"They should be inside the premises and guarding the property inside as well," said an employee at Duvha power station. ..
Workers want SANDF to do more at Eskom
It looks as if soldiers are on holiday, says employee
Workers at several Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga want SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to do more to protect the utility's infrastructure.
"They should be inside the premises and guarding the property inside as well," said an employee at Duvha power station. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos