South Africa

Nersa chair Thembani Bukula is not conflicted, says regulator

By TimeLIVE - 14 January 2023 - 16:01
Nersa chair Thembani Bukula declared his interests before taking up his position, says the regulator. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Comments on social media alleging National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) chairperson Thembani Bukula has a conflict of interest are incorrect and misleading, says the regulator.

“The chairperson of Nersa, Thembani Bukula, is not conflicted. He resigned from his position as non-executive director of Mahube Infrastructure upon his appointment as Nersa chairperson,” it said.

“The law requires that upon appointment, every part-time regulator [board member] must disclose to the minister of mineral resources and energy his or her pecuniary interest in any company (firm or association) engaged in the electricity, piped-gas and petroleum pipelines industries.”

Bukula had complied in this regard, declaring his interests before taking up his position, the regulator added.

“In accordance with the law, there is no pecuniary interest that Mr Bukula stands to benefit pursuant to all decisions taken by the energy regulator.

“The energy regulator [board] consists of nine members who make decisions on applications from Nersa licensees, including Eskom,” Nersa said, adding that its decisions are based solely on thorough analysis of applications, facts and evidence presented to it.

TimesLIVE

