South Africa

Three people arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside KZN testing centre

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 11 January 2023 - 16:41
Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside the Mkhondeni testing centre in Pietermaritzburg. File image
Image: Suhaib Salem

Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside the Mkhondeni testing centre in Pietermaritzburg.

They were arrested on Wednesday after an undercover investigation by the Msunduzi municipality.

Council speaker Eunice Majola said they received a tip-off about the trio operating at the centre and verified the information.

“There are a number of proof of residence [documents] that have been found and some have been sold. We set up a trap with our security personnel by sending them to buy the letter. Corruption is taking place here.”

Majola said proof of residence documents for the eThekwini municipality were also found.

She said the three were handed to police for questioning.

They would investigate to determine if anyone else was involved.

TimesLIVE

