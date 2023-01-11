Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside the Mkhondeni testing centre in Pietermaritzburg.
They were arrested on Wednesday after an undercover investigation by the Msunduzi municipality.
Council speaker Eunice Majola said they received a tip-off about the trio operating at the centre and verified the information.
“There are a number of proof of residence [documents] that have been found and some have been sold. We set up a trap with our security personnel by sending them to buy the letter. Corruption is taking place here.”
Majola said proof of residence documents for the eThekwini municipality were also found.
She said the three were handed to police for questioning.
They would investigate to determine if anyone else was involved.
TimesLIVE
Three people arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside KZN testing centre
Image: Suhaib Salem
Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside the Mkhondeni testing centre in Pietermaritzburg.
They were arrested on Wednesday after an undercover investigation by the Msunduzi municipality.
Council speaker Eunice Majola said they received a tip-off about the trio operating at the centre and verified the information.
“There are a number of proof of residence [documents] that have been found and some have been sold. We set up a trap with our security personnel by sending them to buy the letter. Corruption is taking place here.”
Majola said proof of residence documents for the eThekwini municipality were also found.
She said the three were handed to police for questioning.
They would investigate to determine if anyone else was involved.
TimesLIVE
Police captain arrested for ‘extorting cash from construction workers’
Four arrested in Cape Town after seal killed
Hawks arrest man suspected of bombing cash-in-transit vehicle
Ten bust for possession of relief packs stolen from Gift of the Givers’ warehouse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos