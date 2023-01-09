Four arrested in Cape Town after seal killed

Marine scientists are concerned about an apparent increase in aggressive seal behaviour, which some say may be linked to algal blooms.
Image: Jacques Marais
Four suspects have been arrested for allegedly killing a seal at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town on Sunday evening, the City of Cape Town confirmed on Monday.
The seal had to be euthanised after being brutally stoned, the city said.
‘This is one of the most brutal attacks on our wildlife in recent times,” said deputy mayor Eddie Andrews.
“One cannot fathom the pain and stress the seal had to endure while this was happening. I am shocked and horrified and call on the public to please keep notifying us when they see animals attacked, harmed or in distress.”
The suspects were arrested after an anonymous tip-off and intervention by city law enforcement and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).
The attack follows a much-publicised incident on Clifton Beach last week when a seal pup bit three bathers, who all sustained minor injuries.
The seal was taken to a vet but had to be euthanised due to the severity of injuries it sustained in the stoning.
“Seeing the broken condition this animal was in when it was carried off the beach made my blood run cold. Not in 37 years of working in wildlife welfare have I seen such a case of abject cruelty visited on a defenceless animal that was in all likelihood just minding its own business,” said SPCA wildlife officer Jon Friedman.
The SPCA said: “According to one of the suspects, who was questioned about what their motive was in trying to kill the seal, he explained that he and a group of friends had been [allegedly] approached by a traditional healer who pointed out the seal to them and offered them R3,000 to kill it.”
Charges of animal cruelty and of hunting a protected species have been laid against the suspects.
TimesLIVE
