Community wants arrests after three children killed
Driver had reckless driving warning before crash
Community members are calling for the arrest of a man on the run who was driving the car that killed three children in Salvokop, Pretoria, on Saturday. They want his brother, who owns the vehicle, to be arrested too.
They said Lyton Chikandiwa is a construction worker who works for the owner of the vehicle, his brother, Lovemore. But Lyton is nowhere to be found...
Community wants arrests after three children killed
Driver had reckless driving warning before crash
Community members are calling for the arrest of a man on the run who was driving the car that killed three children in Salvokop, Pretoria, on Saturday. They want his brother, who owns the vehicle, to be arrested too.
They said Lyton Chikandiwa is a construction worker who works for the owner of the vehicle, his brother, Lovemore. But Lyton is nowhere to be found...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos