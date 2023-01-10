×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Community wants arrests after three children killed

Driver had reckless driving warning before crash

10 January 2023 - 06:48

Community members are calling for the arrest of a man on the run who was driving the car that killed three children in Salvokop, Pretoria, on Saturday. They want his brother, who owns the vehicle, to be arrested too.

They said Lyton Chikandiwa is a construction worker who works for the owner of the vehicle, his brother, Lovemore. But Lyton is nowhere to be found...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...