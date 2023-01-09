Driver ‘stole’ brother’s car that killed three children
Police hunt for 30-year-old man who fled death scene
The driver who spun a car before driving into pedestrians, killing three children, had allegedly stolen his brother’s vehicle from a car wash minutes before the accident.
Police are now hunting for Clayton Chikandiwa, 30, who is believed to have been behind the wheel when the accident happened. He fled the scene soon after driving into a group of people who were walking and trading near a traffic circle on 6th Street in Salvokop in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon...
