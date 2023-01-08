×

Three children killed as BMW driver ploughs into several people in Pretoria

08 January 2023 - 11:00
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the horror crash
Image: Emer-G-Med

Tragedy unfolded in Pretoria on Saturday night when the driver of a BMW struck several people killing three children.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the horrific crash took place in Salvokop.

“On arrival on the scene a BMW sedan was found to have left the roadway, striking seven pedestrians and killing three of them.

“Twin four-year-old sisters were found killed as well as a third four-year-old little girl,” he said.

“Four adults suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

Van Reenen said the driver appeared to have fled the scene and police were investigating.

Gauteng police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

